Friends,

I’ve been wondering what Trump’s Republican enablers and lapdogs in Congress, in his Cabinet, and in his White House tell themselves to justify their roles in helping Trump dismantle American democracy. Have they no consciences?

Recall that the consciences of just two Republicans, Brad Raffensperger and Mike Pence, spared America a coup d’état after the 2020 election.

Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, refused Trump’s demand to steal “exactly 11,780 votes” so that Trump could carry Georgia. And Pence, in the face of the violent occupation of Congress, refused Trump’s direct order to reject the electoral count.

That Raffensperger and Pence did what they did raises the question of why more Republican office holders today aren’t resisting this madman.

If just five Republicans in the House and Senate (not to mention two Supreme Court justices) were to say no to Trump, his regime would end.

I can think of four possible justifications they give themselves: