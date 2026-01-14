Friends,

Trump’s reign of error and terror is spinning out of control. Minneapolis becoming a war zone. Americans murdered in the street. The Justice Department declaring the shooter innocent. Investigators quitting. Oligarchs contributing to the shooter’s defense fund. The FBI investigating the victim’s wife. Meanwhile, a criminal indictment of the head of the Federal Reserve because he won’t cut interest rates. Investigations of Democratic senators. Trump and Hegseth committing war crimes. Trump claiming to be president of Venezuela. Deciding for himself which companies will get access to its oil. Setting up slush funds in other countries to take the spoils. Threatening imminent war on Iran. Refusing to turn over the Epstein files, even though Congress demanded them.

From Minneapolis to Caracas, from Chicago to Greenland, from Washington, D.C., to Tehran, Trump’s lawless violence — and his threats of even more violence — are increasing. The civil liberties of Americans are ever more endangered. His flouting of Congress and defiance of international law are growing.

What can and should be done?

I’m in contact with a range of people and institutions engaged in resisting Trump. Earlier this week I asked them to tell me what, in their view, is the most important thing we can do over the next several months to stop or at least slow this catastrophe. Here are their responses: