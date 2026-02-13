Friends,

I have another personal question to ask you.

You may remember the last time I asked you a personal question. It was January 21 — three days before Alex Pretti was murdered by federal agents in Minneapolis.

I asked you then what you were prepared to risk in order to stop Trump’s reign of terror.

In the poll accompanying that post, 72 percent of you said you’d risk being arrested and losing your job and enduring physical harm, including the possibility of being shot at and possibly killed, in order to stop Trump and his goons.

The question I’m asking you today is related. It stems from a query I was asked yesterday by a group of non-Americans I met. They wondered why the resistance to Trump inside the United States wasn’t larger and louder. “Don’t Americans know this is a national and international emergency?” they asked. “Why isn’t every American in the streets right now? Why aren’t Americans rising up?”

I put forward several possible explanations, but I’d appreciate it if you could add your own self-reflection, as honestly as possible. Many of you are resisting the Trump reign of terror with courage and tenacity. By anyone’s definition you are an activist.

But what is stopping you from becoming even more active in resisting this loathsome president and his venal regime?