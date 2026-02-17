Friends,

The Trump regime’s pullback of federal immigration agents from Minneapolis is a major political retreat.

But what does it actually mean? Certainly not border czar Tom Homan’s alleged reason for the pullback: “As a result of our efforts here, Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis insist they made no concession to Homan to secure the departure of the federal agents.

So, what’s the real meaning of the pullback? The answer will suggest what Trump and his regime will try to do over the next months leading to the midterm elections. It will offer a clue as to what Trump and his sycophants in Congress are likely to do next. And provide some indication of what Democrats should be doing and saying.

Here’s what I’m hearing about the real reasons for the pullback and the lessons to be drawn from it: