Friends,

Today I’d like to talk with you about the economy.

Quick reminder: Trump was put into office mainly to rescue an economy that most voters thought was lousy.

So what’s been Trump’s biggest economic initiative so far?

As of midnight Monday, he imposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 20 percent on imports from China. This is a big deal. Canada, Mexico, and China are America’s three largest trading partners. They account for more than 40 percent of U.S. imports and exports.

What’s the likely result?