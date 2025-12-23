Follower of Hieronymus Bosch

Friends,

I’ve had it with all the “tis the season to be jolly” bullshit. I don’t feel jolly. I’m angry and appalled at what’s happened to America and the world this year, under the worst president in American history.

I was talking recently with some of my former students, who agreed that 2025 was horrific but thought 2020 even worse. Then I reminded them I was born a half-century before them and had lived through some years that made 2020 look good by comparison.

So, in the spirit of the awful year that’s just about to end, let me ask this question: What’s the shittiest year you’ve lived through so far?

My candidates are the following: