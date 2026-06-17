Friends,

I keep having conversations with Democrats and progressives who disagree with each other about a fundamental issue. I’ll call it the “Platner Paradox” because the current controversy surrounding the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Maine exemplifies the disagreement, although it goes well beyond Graham Platner.

The underlying question is how important are attributes such as personal history and character relative to a candidate’s political party or their willingness to oppose Trump and fight for economic justice?

I’m going to try to present each viewpoint as best I can.