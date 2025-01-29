Friends,

It is happening with breakneck speed — the ICE raids, sudden termination of programs people depend on, retribution designed to intimidate opponents, purging of inspectors general, deploying the military domestically, ending DEI programs, preventing trans people from renewing passports, enabling Elon Musk to target spending as well as health and environmental regulations, putting unqualified and dangerous people in charge of government departments, and much more.

Trump is “flooding the zone” — creating so much havoc that many of us are overwhelmed.