Friends,

I hear from many of you every day. I read your comments on this substack. Some of you email me or Inequality Media. I run into you during my travels.

You tell me you can’t recall a worse time. You point to the war in Iran, ICE in our towns and cities, Trump’s vengeful ravings against his critics (including the pope), his disrespect for democracy, his promotion of fossil fuels, his corruption.

The list of horribles goes on and on.

Despite this (or perhaps because of it), some of you tell me you’re more fired up than ever. Others tell me you’re barely hanging on. Others of you are depressed and fighting hopelessness. Some say you’re simply exhausted.

The purpose of today’s check-in is to get a sense of how you’re honestly doing. However you feel, I promise you that you’re not alone.

So please choose the category that best expresses your true sentiments right now: