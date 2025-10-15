Friends,

Trump is claiming credit for achieving peace between Israel and Hamas. He spent the earlier part of this week saying he’s achieved the start of a “lasting harmony” in the Middle East. “Everyone said it was impossible,” he said, crediting himself.

Excuse my cynicism, but this is rubbish. If a lasting peace is achieved, it will be a great achievement. But so far, most of what’s been achieved is an exchange of hostages for prisoners.

I’ve spoken to a number of experts on the Middle East, Israel, Hamas, and the Palestinians. They tell me at least four major challenges stand in the way of achieving anything close to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Which of the following challenges do you believe is the largest?