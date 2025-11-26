Friends,

Most of us have an “Uncle Bob.” They’re a Trumper, or a Republican, or conservative. They disagree with us on most of the fundamental issues of our time and refuse to listen to us when we try to reason with them. But, hey, they’re a member of our family.

We’re about to have Thanksgiving dinner with them, and we don’t want it to be a disaster (as it’s sometimes been). So what do we do?