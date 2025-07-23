Illustration by Eli Valley for The Nation magazine

Friends,

Day after horrible day, the Trump regime continues to bombard America and the world with decisions that are undermining democracy and harming millions of people.

Trump is ultimately responsible, of course. But who is the person behind him who’s pulling these horrific strings? Who has the most influence over him?

It’s tempting to think of Cabinet members — such as Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, RFK Jr., and Marco Rubio — because they’re so visibly awful. But they’re often just fronting for Trump and his circle in the White House. Real day-to-day power and influence comes from inside the White House.

I’ve been looking closely at reports about who has the most influence in Trump’s White House and come up with four names. Please select from among them, or offer your own candidate, for the person who in your view tops the list.