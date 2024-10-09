Office Hours: Milton, Helene, Floods, Heatwaves, and Deaths — Why isn’t climate change a huge issue in the 2024 campaign?
Friends,
Hurricane Milton is now slamming into Florida with upwards of 150-mile-an-hour winds, bringing life-threatening hazards to the state again, less than two weeks after Helene swept through. At a Monday rally in Wisconsin Donald Trump falsely accused Harris of prioritizing foreign aid over help to domestic disaster victims.
But there’s a deeper problem here.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robert Reich to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.