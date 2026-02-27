Friends,

The Epstein files continue to wreak havoc among America’s (and the United Kingdom’s) wealthy elites — this week resulting in even more resignations (and, in the U.K., arrests).

The havoc seems to be getting closer to Trump. According to an analysis by The New York Times, the files fail to include key materials about a woman who in 2019 accused both Epstein and Trump of sexual assault when she was a minor. The FBI conducted four interviews in connection with her claims and wrote summaries of each, but the Justice Department released only the one describing her accusations against Epstein. The other three are missing, as are interview notes, although the department released notes of FBI interviews with other potential witnesses and victims.

This is eerily similar to Watergate. As a friend put it, the dam is leaking more every day, the shingles are dropping off the roof one by one, and there are even (gasp!) members of the president’s own party who want more disclosure. Somebody — like the fall guy who wrote the letter to Judge Sirica, or Alexander Butterfield, who told about the tapes, after saying, “Oh, I wish you hadn’t asked that question!” — is going to blow the deadly whistle. Maybe it’s the woman who accused Trump in 2019. When Trump says, “It’s time to move on from the Epstein files,” you gotta feel the ghost of Richard Nixon in the room.

Hence, today’s Office Hours question: Is the Epstein scandal finally about to destroy Trump?

Here are the most thoughtful responses I get to this question right now: