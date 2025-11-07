Friends,

Everywhere Democrats won this week, they won because they focused on the “affordability crisis” facing average working Americans — the soaring prices of housing, food, health care, energy, transportation, and child care.

The biggest political-economic question between now and next year’s midterms is what those newly elected officials, and other Dems and progressives who’ll be running in 2026, will actually do (and propose to do) about this crisis.

My survey of Democrats and progressives at this point in time shows four basic approaches.