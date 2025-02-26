Friends,

Alaska’s Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has issued a challenge to fellow Republicans concerned about what Trump and his regime are doing but who haven’t been willing to say so.

“It requires speaking out. It requires saying, ‘That violates the law,’ ‘That violates the authorities of the executive’ … So it requires speaking out and standing up. And that requires, again, more than just one or two Republicans.”

But apart from Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins, and Utah’s John Curtis, who have all spoken out, and a small handful of Republican representatives in the House who have done so as well, the Republican Party in Congress has remained a zombie cult.

I’m not suggesting congressional Democrats have been a fighting force. James Carville’s call for them to “play dead” is unnecessary, because they’re already dead.

But Republicans are in the driver’s seat in both chambers. If just two or three more Republican senators and four or five Republican representatives had the guts to stand up to Trump, he couldn’t get away with what he’s doing.

Which has mades me wonder: When Republican members of Congress look at themselves in the mirror in the morning (as I assume they do, at least to comb their hair or brush their teeth), what do they say to themselves to justify their supine allegiance to Trump?