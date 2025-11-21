Friends,

We’ve endured 10 months of Trump’s mayhem so far. A question I’ve been asking various people is how long they believe it will take for America to recover from Trump — if the nation ever will recover?

It’s impossible to answer with any definitiveness. It depends on how long you believe he’ll remain in office, whether you think Democrats will prevail in the 2026 midterms, what role you believe the Supreme Court will play in constraining Trump, whether you think American voters will boot him (or his successor) out of office in 2028, and if you believe we’ll ever have free and fair elections again.

Here’s the range of responses I’ve been getting. I’d be very interested in yours.