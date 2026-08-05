Friends,

For a year and a half, we’ve been subject to the daily onslaught of Trump and his cruel, corrupt, and incompetent second regime.

My question to you now, in the middle of the summer of our discontent, is what strategies you’re using to cope with this horror.

My informal survey of friends and acquaintances suggests four major ones, listed below. Which best describes yours? (As usual, I’d appreciate your total honesty — with yourself and others in our Substack community.)