Office Hours: Honestly, how are you doing after the monster’s first hundred days?
A personal assessment
Friends,
Part of taking stock of Trump’s first hundred days requires an honest assessment of how we’re coping with this monstrosity.
What would an honest assessment entail? The responses I’ve been getting from many of you and from others across the country tend to fall into three categories. I’ll briefly describe each, and then ask which of them best reflects your state of mind at this point.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robert Reich to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.