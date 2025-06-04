Friends,

Trump’s personal money-making schemes haven’t elicited the outrage that would once have generated huge political blowback, televised hearings, official investigations, and damage control.

Does the dearth (if not death) of outrage illustrate how far Trump has moved the norms of acceptable presidential behavior?

Or is outrage still there, but the American public has no means of calling him out because Trump has dismantled the system of accountability?

I’d appreciate your view about this, along with your sense of the most significant way Trump has dismantled the system of accountability.

Here’s my list of his dismantling: