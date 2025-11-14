Friends,

It’s not too early to engage in one of America’s greatest pastimes, which is handicapping the upcoming presidential election.

Not too early because in each of the last five presidential elections, the people who finally emerged as the party’s candidate in the general election began running for the nomination three years before.

So today let me ask you two questions: (1) who you predict will be the Democrats’ candidate in 2028, and (2) who you prefer to be the Democrats’ candidate in 2028.

I’m separating the two because they’re not the same. In a recent YouGov poll, 58 percent of Democrats said that it’s more important to nominate someone who can win than someone who agrees with their positions.

So first, your prediction. Here, according to political observers I respect, are people most likely to be the Democratic nominee: