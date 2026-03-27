Oklahoma City, October 2025

Friends,

Tomorrow, across America, we have another opportunity to make our opposition to the Trump regime visible, loud, and clear. It will be the third No Kings Day protest. For information on the march nearest to you, click here.

In today’s Office Hours, I’d appreciate if you’d share your motivation either to join in tomorrow’s protest or not to join.

Please be totally honest (as in all such polls, your response will be anonymous). Your responses will help the organizers of this and future protests.

So please choose from the following, or leave a comment: