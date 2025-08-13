Friends,
Ten years ago, our president was a Black man who gave us the Affordable Care Act, sang “Amazing Grace” during a eulogy for Reverend Clementa Pinckney, and graced the office of the presidency with dignity and intelligence.
Today … well, enough said.
What about a decade from now? Which of the following do you believe will best approximate the president — and our nation — in 2035? (Not which do you most want, but which do you think most likely — which might, of course, be the same.)
