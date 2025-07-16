Friends,

The question is no longer whether Trump wants to roll back America to an earlier time. The question I hear debated is when? What period of American history is he trying to recapture? When was America “great?” in his and his followers’ view?

I’ve spoken to a variety of American historians, political scientists, and social psychologists about this and received several answers. Let me share them with you, and then ask you to share your view with the rest of us.