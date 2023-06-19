Trump’s plan to turn the Justice Department into his personal vendetta machine
Is it time to revive Senator Sam Ervin’s proposal for insulating the department from politics?
Friends,
Last week, Trump said that if reelected, he’d appoint a “real special prosecutor” to “go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family.”
In other words, if Trump is reelected, you can kiss nonpartisan criminal justice goodbye.
His remark made me think back almost a ha…