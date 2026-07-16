Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
3h

I can write my senators, sure. But I would really like you to name those Democratic senators willing to vote for this pro-Crypto bill. Just saying some Democrats won't help us stop them. Name and shame works. I agree that the bill is rotten, and so are the politicians who support it.

Reply
Share
14 replies
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

Will do.

Crypto has always been sold in part as a money whose supply is determined by a bunch of extra-governmental unaccountable jamokes. Unsurprisingly, they turn out to be crooks who act like crooks, bilking their small patrons, bribing and colluding with politically and commercially powerful people, and of course colluding with each other.

Insofar as crypto is used for anything but shady and criminal activity, its proliferation adulterates the ability of central banks to control money supply and affect interest rates to stabilize the economy.

It’s a rotten idea all round.

Reply
Share
14 replies
84 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture