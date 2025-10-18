Robert Reich

No Kings! | The Coffee Klatch for October 18, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Oct 18, 2025
Transcript

Friends,

Today, millions of Americans are standing up for their values and standing up to Trump. Millions are saying clearly and powerfully — and peacefully — that this is a nation of laws, not of people who put themselves above the law. That we are a nation that values self-government, not a government by an authoritarian dictator. That we are a people whose forebears have sacrificed much — some have sacrificed their lives — so that democracy and freedom shall be preserved. We will not allow that legacy to be destroyed by Trump or anyone else.

Please join Heather and me as we discuss these fundamentals in today's coffee klatch. Pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join the conversation.

