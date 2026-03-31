Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Martin Kushler's avatar
Martin Kushler
2h

Here is a great set of bumper stickers I’ve seen locally:

Your descendants will ask:

What did YOU do, while

Trump is trying to turn us

Into a fascist dictatorship?

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Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
2h

Next for him to be told it has to be torn down and the East Wing restored at no cost to taxpayers!

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