Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

Maybe Professor, just pretend that “god” gave you 10 extra years to make up for the time and life wasted by this president. Today’s 90 is yesterday’s 80’s (not sure that came out right).

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
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Who wants to live past 80 with Trump about? ---

The man is a renowned habitual liar while his skills as a poker player leave much to be desired. If his bombastic threats toward the country of Iran ever came to fruition it will prove to all concerned just how insane the man really is. To me, he has gone all in with a bust hand. A fist filled with high cards means nothing unless they act together to form a winning hand. If he isn't bluffing, then I misjudged him and "The Pale Horseman" will plunder far more than the Middle East. Mankind will suffer because of Trump's ignorance. While we endeavor to disarm the threat posed by Iran, the world wonders how to disarm an unhinged American President who is far more dangerous.

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