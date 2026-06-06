Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deanna H Christiansen's avatar
Deanna H Christiansen
5h

We learned about D- Day in school, in newsreels in movie theaters. From photographs and later, documentaries. We are in our eighties: we remember. Schools since have gradually stopped serious teaching of history-- not that it was ever complete--: now teaching of history is being aggressively forbidden by our own government. This also has to be a cause of forgetting, along with so many contemporary parents and grandparents living selfish, violent, crass,uneducated lives in front of today's children.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Susan Calder's avatar
Susan Calder
5h

Thank you, Robert, for recognizing this day. As these last two years have unfolded, I often think of my father, uncle, and relatives who fought in the North Atlantic and Europe for our freedom. I think, too, of how my father worked afterwards closely with Americans and how he revered doing business with Americans. He would be appalled to see what we are now dealing with. I am Canadian.

Reply
Share
2 replies
191 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture