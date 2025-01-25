Friends,
Trump’s acting secretary of labor sent this in an email to Labor Department employees:
“We are taking steps to close all agency DEIA [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility] offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Orders titled, “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” and, “Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions.”
These programs divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars, and resulted in shameful discrimination.
We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language. If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024, to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@opm.gov within 10 days.”
It’d be a shame if people, y’know… flooded the email with false reports to clog up his worthless plan…
And it’s not just government - it’s companies also shutting down their DEI initiatives. I just heard about Target doing so and I’m about to cut up my credit card and stop shopping there and take my business to Costco, whose board voted overwhelmingly to keep their DEI initiatives. I know that I personally can’t do much to help government employees at this time, but I can take my money to businesses that are not obeying these horrible presidential directives.