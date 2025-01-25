Friends,

Trump’s acting secretary of labor sent this in an email to Labor Department employees:

“We are taking steps to close all agency DEIA [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility] offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Orders titled, “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” and, “Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions.”

These programs divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars, and resulted in shameful discrimination.

We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language. If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024, to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@opm.gov within 10 days.”