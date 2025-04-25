Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Roseman's avatar
Michael Roseman
3hEdited

I believe in you, Professor Reich. I believe in all people of good will and compassion. I believe in democracy. I believe we will save ourselves from Trump. I believe in the coming restoration of empathy, kindness and our cherished freedoms. I believe in taking care of all life on Earth. I believe in holding out the helping hand. I believe in children. I believe in sharing learning and understanding with delight and passion. And I still believe in America.

“I believe in you.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
3h

His 100 days in office, is taking one hundred times longer to end the war he said was an easy one-day fix, but who's keeping track. Crippling tariffs affecting every facet of our lives, imposed by a man who most likely flunked out of college where he had no aptitude for his major, "economics." A professor, who had the distinction of holding a class in which Mr. Trump was a part, said this about our President; "Donald Trump is the dumbest Goddam student I ever had."--T. Kelly, and he was referring to our commander and chief? Musk is slowly becoming aware of the fact; the general public has teeth. Vance and Rubio are inapt extensions of our government who aren't qualified to sell cologne in the men's toilet, let alone find a "Just Peace" that Zelensky and his country will benefit from. One that finds Putin pulling back his troops to pre-war positions, then writing a fat check to the people of Ukraine for the damages caused by a dictator who bit off more than he could chew. Our government is currently holding about $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, I feel it would be only fitting if Mr. Trump made a transfer that would find those funds comfortably resting in one of Zelenskyy's banks. Tell Putin to agree to that and the road to peace will lay before him. However, sending non-coms like JD and Marco to do a job they were ill equipped to handle is typical of the man who sent them. Why has the suffering in Gaza been buried as of late? What's up in the Middle East that Trump wants kept quiet? However, on a more positive note, Trump says the price of eggs has dropped off 87%--I would love to know where he shops. 

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture