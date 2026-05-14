Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Michael Hutchinson's avatar
Michael Hutchinson
2h

I have never understood the antipathy of poor white Americans to black Americans. It is killing America.

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
2hEdited

I'm old and broken, but I'll be there for a new Freedom Summer.

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