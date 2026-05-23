Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Nancy Proesel's avatar
Nancy Proesel
3h

What a charming distraction. Thanks for sharing!

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
3hEdited

No doubt Grandma Liberty, you know the one with the torch, is hoping for a similar outcome. Particularly since her virtues have been threatened from the very start...

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