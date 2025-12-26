Robert Reich

Robert Reich

My Conversation with Michael Lewis

About our lives and our books
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Dec 26, 2025

Friends,

I recently had the delight of conversing with acclaimed author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Liar’s Poker, Moneyball, Flash Boys, Going Infinite, The Fifth Risk, The Premonition, The Blind Side, The Undoing Project, Boomerang, and, most recently, Who Is Government?).

I asked him to join me to discuss our recent books. Our subject was Trump, but our conversation ranged from the political to the personal. It occurred before a live audience and was great fun. I thought this holiday week a perfect occasion to share it with you. My thanks to Michael.

Hope you had a happy holiday and have a restful weekend.

Oh, and you look great.

