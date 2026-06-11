Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
4h

Well, here's the most obvious manifestation of the secret mantra shared among the Musk/GOP donor cabal:

"Move all the money to us!"

They all consider the cumulative wealth of 330 million people as a giant teat the size of Mount Everest

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Judy's avatar
Judy
3h

We simply need to stop supporting these monsters. Stop buying from Amazon, stay away from anything Musk offers. Start using our brains to make conscious decisions about supporting workers’ rights, local food supplies, universal medical coverage, public transport - things that are actually of benefit to human beings.

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