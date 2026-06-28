Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

Soon Musk will be so poor we’ll have to start taxing him the way he taxed us. Deportation with taxation!

Reply
Share
3 replies
M3333's avatar
M3333
3h

Karma is coming for the Ketamine NAZI and he deserves every hurt she puts on his fat traitor ass!!!

Reply
Share
11 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture