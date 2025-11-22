Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Mr. Bonesaw Goes to Washington | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, November 22, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Nov 22, 2025

Friends,

The big story this week is that Trump is losing it — losing his grip, losing control over the narrative, losing power over the Republican Party, and losing even more of his mind.

Today, we examine at it all: Trump’s abrupt turnaround on the Epstein files. His demand that the Democratic lawmakers who urged members of the military not to follow illegal orders be executed. His disgusting celebration of the Saudi Crown Prince (“Mr. Bonesaw”) Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who oversaw the brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi. The terrible Trump economy. His crashing poll numbers. The pushback from the federal courts.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Robert Reich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture