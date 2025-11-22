Mr. Bonesaw Goes to Washington | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, November 22, 2025

Friends,

The big story this week is that Trump is losing it — losing his grip, losing control over the narrative, losing power over the Republican Party, and losing even more of his mind.

Today, we examine at it all: Trump’s abrupt turnaround on the Epstein files. His demand that the Democratic lawmakers who urged members of the military not to follow illegal orders be executed. His disgusting celebration of the Saudi Crown Prince (“Mr. Bonesaw”) Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who oversaw the brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi. The terrible Trump economy. His crashing poll numbers. The pushback from the federal courts.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

