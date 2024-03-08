Biden's strong State of the Union — and my utter failure advising Democratic presidential candidates
My advice was worth exactly what they paid for it — nothing.
Friends,
Yesterday, I shared with you the advice I gave President Biden on what he should say in his State of the Union address.
He didn’t quite take it, but I thought his address was excellent. He said what needed to be said. He showed grit and forcefulness. He established a sharp contrast with his “predecessor” Trump, whom he called the candidate of hu…