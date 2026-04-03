Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lonnie K. Stevans's avatar
Lonnie K. Stevans
3d

And Vietnam started with a lie, also—the Gulf of Tonkin.

Reply
Share
76 replies
Alan Bromborsky's avatar
Alan Bromborsky
3dEdited

Time to resurrect "The Big Muddy" -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxg5L9-Pg9I

Though to compare Trump to Johnson is to do a great disservice to Johnson considering what Johnson achieved domestically. Also is there anyone on TV today with the guts of the Smothers Brothers to play "The Big Muddy" today?

Reply
Share
16 replies
457 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture