Friends,

This is starting to feel a lot like the Vietnam War.

On Friday, Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter jet over Iran, according to U.S. and Israeli officials. A rescue effort has recovered one crew member. Another U.S. aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, crashed near the Strait of Hormuz at about the same time, and the lone pilot was rescued, two U.S. officials said.

Anyone recall that this was how the Vietnam War began to escalate?

Another parallel with Vietnam: falsely optimistic reports from the Defense Department.

A few days ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s air defenses were so “degraded” that the United States was sending B-52 bombers over the country. Note that the F-15E is a much smaller, faster, and more agile bomber. It’s supposed to be a more difficult target than the B-52s.

On Wednesday evening, April Fools Day, Trump reiterated that Iran’s air defenses had been virtually eliminated and threatened to bombard Iran “back to the Stone Ages” (using the infamous line of General Curtis LeMay, Air Force Chief of Staff during the Vietnam War).

Yet in recent days U.S. intelligence has found that about half of Iran’s missile launchers are still intact, and Iran still possesses thousands of drones despite weeks of attacks. Sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN Iran is still “poised to wreak absolute havoc.”

The U.S. intelligence assessment total may include launchers that are currently inaccessible, such as those buried underground by strikes but not destroyed.

According to these sources, thousands of Iranian drones still exist — roughly 50 percent of the country’s drone capabilities. The intelligence also showed a large percentage of Iran’s coastal defense cruise missiles intact. Those missiles serve as a key capability allowing Iran to threaten shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Perhaps I’m just being a grouchy old man who is still shaken by the tragedy of Vietnam all those years ago. I lost some good friends to that war. Trump and I are about the same age; he must remember, too.

It was a war characterized by lies, arrogance, and stupidity. This one feels similar.

I was too short to serve then. Trump pretended to have bone spurs.

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