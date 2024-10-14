Friends,

Some of you have shared with me your fears about the upcoming election, now just twenty-two days away.

I can’t sugarcoat this. It is frightening and worrying. We have already endured four years of Trump. Another term could tip America and the world into full-bore fascism.

Trump has become even more unhinged and vindictive. His fascistic personality is now on full display — his cruel lies, scapegoating of innocent people, creation of enemies and “enemies within.” JD Vance is as bad, if not worse.

Many of you are dismayed that Trump is running almost head-to-head with Harris, given everything we and the rest of America already know about him, and given how talented and dedicated Harris is and would be — will be — as President.

I understand your dismay. Rarely in history has America faced such a clear choice between authoritarianism and democracy, between moral squalor and decency. Why don’t more people see this? Or maybe they do, and the polls are flawed?

I urge you to keep the faith — especially your faith in the common sense and good-heartedness of the vast majority of our fellow Americans.

Again and again, this nation has rejected haters and demagogues — Father Coughlin, Joe McCarthy, and George Wallace, to name a few.

I admit, there have been times when I doubted America. For me, the worst was 1968, with the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and then Bobby Kennedy, the riots and fires that consumed our cities, the horrific Democratic convention in Chicago along with the protests and violent police response, the election that November of the horrid Richard Nixon, and the escalating carnage of Vietnam.

It seemed to me then that we had lost our moral compass. But the Watergate hearings showed me we had not lost it. Democrats and Republicans worked together to uncover what Nixon had done, and then craft remedies for the abuses he wrought on our system of self-government.

I had much the same feeling about the brilliant work done by the House’s special committee to investigate January 6, 2021.

I also think it important not to become so consumed with the failings of current politicians or the hateful rhetoric of Trump and his fellow Republicans that we overlook the many good things that have happened in Washington under the Biden-Harris administration — including the most aggressive use of antitrust and most pro-union labor policies in living memory, the substantial shift from fossil to non-fossil fuels, and a “soft landing” for the economy from double-digit inflation in 2022 to 2.4 percent today.

When I think about what’s good about America, I also think about the people who have helped during Hurricanes Helene and Milton — first responders, nurses, FEMA workers, fire fighters, police officers, and just average people looking out for one another.

I also think of the grand jurors, jurors, prosecutors, and judges in Trump’s trials who have taken extraordinary abuse but have not flinched from their duties. And the election workers who are and will be doing everything in their power to protect our democracy, despite threats.

I think about our armed services men and women. Our teachers and social workers. Medical personnel who acted with such courage and dedication during the pandemic and continue to serve us.

And all those who are working their hearts out right now to make sure Donald Trump stays out of the White House — including many of you.

To that end, several of you tell me you’re practicing a kind of triage: not wasting limited time and energy on those who already agree with you, and not bothering with died-in-the-wool Trump backers (such as your Uncle Bob).

Instead, you’re focusing on the few people you know who are still wavering. That seems wise.

Maybe they’re wavering because they’re not sure they know enough about Harris, in which case you can fill in the gaps.

Or they’re wavering because they’re so upset with the Biden administration’s policies toward Netanyahu that they’re considering voting for Jill Stein or Cornel West or leaving the top of the ticket blank — in which case you can gently counsel them that in our winner-take-all system, they’ll be effectively voting for Trump.

Meanwhile, many of you are doing what you can to keep Democrats in control of the Senate and put them in control of the House. And you’re doing what you can in your own states and in your communities to make sure good people are elected.

Keep it up. These last days are critical, and it’s critical we stay engaged, united, and steadfast.

It’s also important that we act in even small ways to maintain the trust and decency that our system of self-government requires, even though decency seems to be in short supply with Trump and Vance and their lackeys.

What to do? First, counter lies with truth. When you hear someone repeating a Trump Republican lie, correct it.

Second, do not tolerate bigotry and hate. When you see and hear it, call it out. Stand up to it, denounce it, and demand that others denounce it, too.

Finally, do not stoop to name-calling, bullying, or any of the other tactics that Trump loyalists may be using.

I cannot overstate how critical the outcome of the next twenty-two days will be to everything you and I want for America, for our children and grand children, and the world. American democracy is being put to one of the most intense stress tests in our history. We must and we will pass it.

Be well. Be strong. I believe that together we will prevail.

RR

