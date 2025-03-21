Friends,

I’m not one of those who, like my old Clinton compatriot James Carville, counsels Democrats to roll over and play dead.

To the contrary, I think it’s time for Democrats — as well as progressives, independents, and everyone else — to loudly, boldly, and clearly say that what Trump and Musk are doing isn’t only illegal and unconstitutional but also cruel and morally wrong.

I also disagree with those who urge us to focus on the 2026 midterm elections rather than protest Trump’s actions. As John Halpin made the case on The Liberal Patriot yesterday:

Arguing about the fact that Trump is president and is mostly doing what he said he would do, good or bad, achieves nothing. Raging on social media and “fighting” inchoately about Trump is basically no better than yelling at the clouds. If you don’t like what he’s doing, convince more people to vote for Democrats in 2026 and 2028.

This strikes me as, if you’ll excuse my expression, utter bullsh*t.

We cannot remain silent as Trump and Musk turn our democracy into a dictatorship. Silence suggests acquiescence — which is an abominable signal to send out in this national emergency.

Silence is also demoralizing to tens of millions of Americans, if not the majority, who are deeply shaken by what’s happening and bewildered by the lack of a strong counteroffensive. Their confusion and disaffection could make it even harder to take back the House and Senate next year.

No. It’s time to make our voices heard.

The next promising action occurs April 5 when Indivisible events, held by various local chapters, will span the whole country.

More details: handsoff2025.com

RR