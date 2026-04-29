Joyce Vance was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. I’m grateful to her for sharing her views on today’s shameful and dishonest Supreme Court decision knee-capping Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, in which Samuel Alito pretends he’s not nullifying Section 2 while doing exactly that. It’s a bad day for American democracy.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Live with Joyce Vance, on today's shameful and dishonest Supreme Court decision
Talking about Louisiana vs. Callais, supported by all 6 Republican appointees and rejected by all 3 Democratic appointees
Apr 29, 2026
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes