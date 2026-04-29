Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Live with Joyce Vance, on today's shameful and dishonest Supreme Court decision

Talking about Louisiana vs. Callais, supported by all 6 Republican appointees and rejected by all 3 Democratic appointees
Robert Reich and Joyce Vance
Apr 29, 2026

Joyce Vance was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. I’m grateful to her for sharing her views on today’s shameful and dishonest Supreme Court decision knee-capping Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, in which Samuel Alito pretends he’s not nullifying Section 2 while doing exactly that. It’s a bad day for American democracy.

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