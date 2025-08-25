Robert Reich

Professor Reich, this one lands in the gut.

Andrew’s story isn’t red or blue; it’s a ledger of what families carry when policy misses the mark. When getting married knocks your kid off Medicaid, that’s a benefits cliff, not a “choice.” When you can hold a hundred dollars of groceries in two hands, that’s market power and price gouging, not personal failure. The quiet part he names is the hardest one to say out loud: people are doing everything right and still falling behind.

If the question is “Who is this country for,” the answer shows up in what we fund. Policy, not vibes: kill the benefits cliffs that punish caregivers, cap and police essential prices like insulin and staples, enforce competition up the food chain, and make rural basics which are water, heat, broadband…nonnegotiable infrastructure. That’s fairness.

Thank you for giving this space to a neighbor’s voice. More of this, please. It reminds the room that we are not enemies; we’re parents and workers trying to keep a roof, a pharmacy bill, and a little hope under the same paycheck. www.xplisset.com

"Anticipation"---It's like being in a plane when the engine fails, you know the eventual outcome but it's the waiting for the end that's so terrifying. Trump feeds upon the misgivings he creates in the minds of those he fears. His childish insults, and the manner in which he belittles others who oppose his insane positions, both point to his overall level of insecurity. He never passed puberty emotionally, and no one has schooled him on how to act like a man. Listening to him speak drives you nuts, visions of the cartoon character "Foghorn Leghorn" comes to mind. His repetitive nature of speaking is something I haven't heard since I left grade school. What's even more troublesome is he never fully understands the concepts of the subjects he's discussing. I'm sure he has several members of his close personal staff who stole his firebox on a daily basis, in an attempt to give the man something to chew upon when confronted by reporters. One thing I do enjoy is when a ballsy member of the media asks a question that really bothers him, he always begins his answer by saying; "That was a dumb question" or something to that effect. The man has absolutely no class connected to his inner character, he talks like a street thug. Carly sang; "We can never know about the days to come, But we think about them anyway. And I wonder if I'm really with you now Or just chasin' after some finer day." Anticipation is driving us all crazy.  Especially with the understanding that a mentally unstable man is in control of our country. Didn't she at some point address the subject of his vanity, as he walked into the room. "Houston we have a problem." Rest in peace Jim, perhaps you found your path to the moon after all.

