Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

Professor, you are truly a mensch among men. You stand taller than anyone who has ever worn shoe lifts.

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Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

The graduation-advice genre rewards softness, but you’ve earned the pulpit by not retreating from the classroom when most of your peers cashed out. That’s the part worth saying out loud.

Curious which certainties you’ll tell them to distrust first.

Johan 🐌

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