Friends,

This is the time of year when young people are graduating — from college, from high school, from family and familiar surroundings to different and unfamiliar places, from being children to being adults.

Because I’ve been around them so long here on this university campus — and maybe just because I’ve been around so long, period — they recently asked me some questions, the answers to which might be of interest to you.

Today also happens to be Teacher Appreciation Day — and as an old boomer who’s dedicated to teaching and who has prized his years is the classroom — I thought perhaps my responses and reflections particularly appropriate.

So, here goes.

Hope you enjoy,

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Thank you to Americans Who Tell Truth for collaborating on this piece with our team at Inequality Media, and for their important advocacy. You can learn more about them, and view a recent portrait and profile they wrote about me here.