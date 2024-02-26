Less than 60 percent of the vote in South Carolina? Sheesh. Trump continues to do poorly in Republican caucuses and primaries
Why is the mainstream media referring to them as “big victories” for Trump?
Friends,
Don’t fall for the media hoopla. In fact, Donald Trump is doing extraordinarily poorly in the Republican primaries and caucuses.
In Saturday’s South Carolina Republican primary, he pulled in just 59.8 percent of the vote. Nikki Haley got 39.5 percent.
If Joe Biden had gotten under 60 percent of the vote in a Democratic primary, the mainstream me…