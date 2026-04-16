Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
5h

We have the right pope for our time.

Do you think this administration is contemplating erecting J. Divans as a puppet anti-pope, though? I mean he's got all those religious chops as a recent convert, and wrote a book and all, and when the year of four emperors comes, well, better if it's three because he's already happily anti-poping....

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Charles Welsh's avatar
Charles Welsh
5h

Jesus to Trump: “Release the Epstein files. Repent, atone, ask forgiveness.”

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