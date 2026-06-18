Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
2h

Thanks to the U.S. taxpayers, Elon Musk is the first Trillionaire.

Dan Rather mentioned in his recent Substack that In order for someone to unload a trillion dollars they would have to spend $1 million a day for 2,700 years!

Does anyone else agree with me that that is disgustingly absurd?

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
2hEdited

I'm concerned about the case where Trump is trying to use the Post Office to suppress mail-in ballots.

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