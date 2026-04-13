Friends,

Late Sunday night, Trump posted on Truth Social the most grandiose depiction any U.S. president as ever made of himself.

I’ve reproduced it above. Take a look, and remember: It came from Trump.

What kind of a president would post this of himself?

Today, Trump told reporters that he posted it because he thought it depicted him as a physician. “I thought it was me as a doctor,” he said, adding that news organizations had misinterpreted the image. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better,” he said.

There’s something fundamentally wrong with the man.

Bishop William Shomali, the General Vicar of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, put it well when he said:

“The problem is not that [Trump] tries to emulate Jesus Christ, but rather that he tries to present himself as if he were a superhuman and great figure. If we consider Jesus Christ as a model, then we should emulate him—but that should be through his humility, spirit of service, and self-sacrifice, not through a desire for domination, authority, and marginalizing others.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV, following the pontiff’s public condemnation of the war in Iran. The pope had called Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran’s civilization “truly unacceptable.”

Weirdly, Trump accused the leader of the Catholic Church of being weak on crime and catering to liberals. “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,” Trump wrote in a Sunday night social-media post. “It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

Trump also claimed that Leo, an American, was selected as pope last year because of Trump. “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.” The Catholic Church “thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump’s problem with Pope Leo is similar to the problem Henry VIII had with Pope Clement VII in 1531. Henry wanted to do whatever he wished but the Pope opposed Henry’s moves (instead of destroying Iran, Henry sought to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon). So Henry established himself as the Supreme Head of the Church of England via the Act of Supremacy.

But in contrast to Trump, Henry didn’t think of himself as the second-coming of Christ, didn’t try to substitute his own likeness for that of Jesus, and wasn’t president of a nation that calls itself a democracy.

It’s hardly the first time Trump has revealed his God complex. He has referred to himself as “the chosen one.” He’s said he was anointed by the “supernatural hand” of God to win a second term in office. He’s said “God saved me for a purpose.” He has ordered his face to be etched on coins and placed on banners draped from government buildings, literally idolatrous moves.

But Trump’s malignant narcissism is now utterly out of control. Attacking the Pope. Posting pictures of himself as Jesus. Claiming he won the war in Iran. The man has become delusional, violent, and dangerous.

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