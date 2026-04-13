Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Farhad Malekafzali's avatar
Farhad Malekafzali
3h

He needs a comprehensive mental competency test at Mayo Clinic

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Charles Welsh's avatar
Charles Welsh
3h

Gosh, he thinks he's God? I thought the meme showed that Trump was simply reaching to take away the sick man's Medicare and Social Security to pay for the endless wars.

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