King Charles III
Britain’s projection of its hopes and gossip on its royal family may be more useful than America’s projection on its presidential families
Friends,
Today’s coronation of King Charles III, with all its pomp and pomposity, signals something special about the relationship between the Brits and their royal family. For it is in fact their royal family — not just a symbol of what remains of the British Empire but a living, breathing, soap opera of a family that in the minds of many Brits represen…